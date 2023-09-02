HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 0533 DJOKOVIC FIGHTS BACK TO AVOID UPSET

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic recovered from a two-set deficit against fellow Serbian Laslo Djere, the 32nd seed, and secured a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3 win at Arthur Ashe Stadium to progress to the fourth round in New York. "It was one of the toughest matches I've played here in many years. Huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the best tennis I've ever seen him play," said Djokovic, who is seeking a 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record.

The 36-year-old will next take on Croatian Borna Gojo after beating Djere in a match that lasted three hours and 45 minutes. READ MORE

Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round 0353 CIRSTEA KNOCKS OUT RYBAKINA

Fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was dumped out of the U.S. Open in the third round after a 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4 defeat by 30th seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Cirstea, 33, will next face Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

0244 BENCIC BATTLES TO BEAT LIN Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic beat Zhu Lin of China to advance to the fourth round 7-6(1) 2-6 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Bencic, the 15th seed, will face the winner of the match between former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Sorana Cirstea of Romania. 0121 GAUFF FIGHTS BACK

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff bounced back from a set down and cruised through the decider, beating Belgian 32nd-seed Elise Mertens 3-6 6-3 6-0. The American will take on former world number one and twice U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the fourth round.

0041 UNTROUBLED FRITZ ADVANCES Ninth seed Taylor Fritz of the United States claimed a comfortable 6-1 6-2 6-0 over Czech Jakub Mensik, making it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

The top-ranked American will face Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker. 2132 TIAFOE TOPS MANNARINO

Frances Tiafoe extended his quest to become the first American male Grand Slam champion in 20 years by reaching the U.S. Open fourth round after recovering from a set down to beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-2 6-3 7-6(6). 2055 WOZNIACKI KEEPS ON ROLLING

Two-time U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki continued to extend her impressive comeback at Flushing Meadows as she rallied from a set down to reach the last 16 with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady. 1833 PAUL MOVES PAST DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

U.S. 14th seed Tommy Paul overcame Spanish 21st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-0 3-6 6-3. Paul, the third-highest-ranked American behind Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, is having his best U.S. Open run, reaching the fourth round for the first time in his career.

1814 SWIATEK STEAMROLLS JUVAN Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland reached the fourth round after wrapping up an emphatic 6-0 6-1 victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan in barely 49 minutes.

1705 MUCHOVA SEES OFF AMERICAN TOWNSEND Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 to move into the fourth round.

"I was trying to be focused on every point in the tiebreak and I'm glad it went my way," Muchova said. "(Making the fourth round) was always a goal. It's always in your head to be a top 10 player. I just really appreciate it... and I'm trying to enjoy it."

