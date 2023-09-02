Motor racing-Sainz on pole for Ferrari's home Italian GP
Reuters | Monza | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:41 IST
Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for their home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen, chasing a 10th consecutive win, alongside him on the front row.
Sainz lapped Monza's "Temple of Speed" with a fastest time of one minute 20.294 seconds, 0.013 quicker than Verstappen's final flying lap with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualifying third.
The pole was Ferrari's third of the season but Sainz's first since Texas last October.
