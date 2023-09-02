Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:52 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under mostly clear skies with the temperature at around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a third-round match against Briton Dan Evans, while second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

