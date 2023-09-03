Left Menu

PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Updated: 03-09-2023 10:27 IST
PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq
French champion Paris Saint-Germain sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Saturday.

No financial details were given by PSG but the deal was reportedly worth 10 millions euros ($10.8 million).

The 32-year-old Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool two years ago but lost form and was loaned to Roma in Serie A last season.

He becomes the latest player to join the European exodus toward the cash-rich Saudi Pro League and will be coached there by Liverpool midfield great Steven Gerrard.

Last month, PSG sold Brazil forward Neymar to Al-Hilal.

