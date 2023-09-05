Left Menu

Spanish women's soccer team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 19:36 IST
Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, in reaction to the scandal of the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly unsolicited kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has agreed to terminate the contract of Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

