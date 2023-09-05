Sports News Roundup: Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals; Childhood friends Medvedev, Rublev set for US Open tussle and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain appoints first woman to coach women's national team after kiss scandal

Spain's soccer federation RFEF has appointed Montse Tome to succeed the fired Jorge Vilda as the women's national team coach, making her the first woman to manage the side, it said on Tuesday. Tome had been Vilda's assistant coach since 2018 and has since "established herself as a key player in the national team's growth", the RFEF said in a statement.

Tennis-Fritz aims to down Djokovic, Gauff faces Ostapenko in U.S. Open quarters

Taylor Fritz will look to take a major step toward becoming the first American man in 20 years to win a Grand Slam when he faces Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Tuesday while compatriot Coco Gauff headlines action in the women's draw. Fritz is the highest-seeded U.S. player in the men's draw and has yet to drop a set at the year's final Grand Slam but the 25-year-old will face his toughest test yet against an opponent he has never beaten in seven meetings.

Swimming-Peaty in training bust-up with Olympic team mate Greenbank

Britain's triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty suffered a cut over his left eye in a fight with team mate Luke Greenbank at a training camp in England, British newspapers reported on Tuesday. The Sun said the 28-year-old 50 and 100 metres breaststroke world record holder angered Greenbank by slapping him on the backside and making a joke about his partner, Olympic gold medallist Anna Hopkin.

Basketball-United States, Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals

The United States and Serbia booked their tickets to the FIBA Basketball World Cup final four with rousing victories over Italy and Lithuania respectively on Tuesday. Team USA, the highest-ranked side still left in the tournament, trounced Italy 100-63 led by forward Mikal Bridges' game-high 24 points including 12 from distance.

Soccer-Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barca in referee scandal

A Spanish court said that soccer giants Barcelona may have benefited for almost two decades from "possible systemic corruption" within the country's refereeing committee, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said he believed that any other LaLiga team that competed against Barcelona between 2001 and 2018 - when the club made alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official - may have been harmed by the alleged scheme and could take legal action.

Soccer-Spain women's national team coach Vilda fired after kiss furore

Spain's World Cup-winning women's team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the country's football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday 10 days after FIFA suspended its president for kissing national team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth. A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by soccer's world governing body FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda's contract.

Cycling-Ganna takes time trial to win Vuelta stage 10

Filippo Ganna won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, a 25.8 kilometre individual time trial in Valladolid, finishing 16 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel. Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) put down an early marker, but even the Italian knew it would all come down to the final riders out on the course, those at the top of the General Classification.

Tennis-Childhood friends Medvedev, Rublev set for US Open tussle

Daniil Medvedev expects his U.S. Open quarter-final with fellow Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to be a real fight but said nothing will come between the childhood friends once the dust has settled. Medvedev, the 2021 Flushing Meadows champion, reached the last eight with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over Australian Alex de Minaur and set up a meeting with Rublev who won 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 against Briton Jack Draper on Monday.

Tennis-Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals

Former U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 late on Monday to move into the quarter-finals of the year's final Grand Slam. Zverev's win earned him a meeting with defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, and the 26-year-old German will look to keep his superb run going having hit top gear again after a serious ankle injury cut his 2022 season short.

Motor racing-All 10 Formula One teams in compliance with 2022 cost cap

All Formula One teams were in compliance with cost cap restrictions last year, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday. Media reports in Italy and Germany, dismissed at the time by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), had suggested in July that at least two of the 10 teams could be in breach of the 2022 cap of $140 million and face stiff punishment.

