Left Menu

Athletics-Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels

The late-Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 in 1988. Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will "ease a little pressure" around the Diamond League Final on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:25 IST
Athletics-Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson will take aim at the women's 200 metres world record, one of the oldest athletics records on the books, on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme, the penultimate event on the Diamond League schedule. "At the world championships I was so close," Jackson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. "Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday)."

The 29-year-old stormed to the second fastest time in history - 21.41 seconds - in winning her second consecutive world 200 title last month in Budapest. The late-Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 in 1988.

Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will "ease a little pressure" around the Diamond League Final on Sept. 16-17 in Eugene. "If not, we have another shot in Eugene," Jackson said. "There is no perfect race, but I just want to run a good race (Friday) and once I put everything in place, definitely, because we're right there. We're so close, we're knocking on the door.

"It will be good if we have some Jamaican weather and it's a new track. My body's feeling good, my mind is ready, and that's the best thing I can put together, my mind and my body. Everything is possible (Friday)." The temperature is expected to reach a high of 31 Celsius on Friday in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023