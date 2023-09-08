Left Menu

Delhi's JLN is newly-promoted Punjab FC's home venue this ISL season
Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be the home venue of newly-promoted Punjab FC in the 2023-24 season of Indian Super League (ISL), which begins on September 21.

The ISL kicks off with a match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in Kochi. Last year's champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant begin their campaign with a home match against debutants Punjab FC on September 23, while East Bengal host Jamshedpur FC two days later.

Punjab FC were promoted to the top-tier ISL earlier this year, after fulfilling all criteria to get the Premier 1 license.

They chose the national capital's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos franchise had played their ISL home games, to fulfil the license criteria.

The Punjab side also looked at other options including Ahmedabad's Transtadia Stadium before picking Delhi's JLN. As per Asian Football Confederations (AFC) guidelines, ISL clubs need to apply for ''ICLS Premier 1'' license to compete in all AFC's club competitions.

