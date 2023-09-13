Tawang to host high altitude marathon on October 1

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to host a high-altitude marathon, to be held at 10,000 ft above sea level on October 1, this year.

The marathon is being jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government. The aim of the 'Tawang Marathon' is to promote adventure sports and to create a marathon map to boost tourism in the state. A huge number of marathon enthusiasts from across the country are expected to participate.

Talking about the mega event, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on X (formerly Twitter), ''It’s a no-run-of-the-mill event. It's a run to push your boundaries and embrace the thrill of a lifetime.'' Khandu had formally announced the marathon in June this year and he had already registered himself as the first participant.

The chief minister on Wednesday reviewed the preparation of the marathon at Tawang in the presence of local MLA Tsering Tashi, zila parishad chairperson (ZPC) Leki Gombu, deputy commissioner Kangki Darrang and 190 Mt Brigade Commander Brig V S Rajput.

''Tawang Marathon on October 1 is going to showcase our unity in diversity!'' the chief minister said in X.

''I compliment our Army for not only guarding our borders with utmost dedication but also participating in development projects so actively. My special thanks to them for organizing #TawangMarathon! #ArunachalPradesh #AtmanirbharArunachal,'' the chief minister added.

The high-altitude marathon in India comprises different races - 5 km, 10 km, half-marathon (21.097 km) and marathon (42.195 km), and is open to runners across all age groups from India and abroad. The races will not only test the stamina and strength of participants but also bring them closer to the pristine valleys and raw ruggedness of Tawang. The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and all major Central Armed Police Forces such as ITBP and SSB will be fielding strong teams for the event, official sources here said.

Tawang, bordering China, is at an elevation of 10,000 feet above mean sea level, would present the participants with a unique chance to take part in one of the very few and possibly the most challenging high-altitude runs in the country.

The chief minister during the day also convened a review meeting for organising the 36th National Tug of War championship for men and the 18th Senior Federation Cup National Championship for men & women respectively from September 28 to October 1.

''The harder we pull, closer we get to victory! Come and enjoy the magnificent pulls of ropes at 36th Senior National Tug of War Championship & 18th Senior Federation Cup National Championship from Sept 28 to Oct 1 at Tawang. Gives me immense pleasure to welcome Dr Rashmi Saluja, @Religare_REL, as our Special Guest on the occasion. @YASMinistry @ianuragthakur,'' Khandu said.

''Earlier we were not able to organise national or international events but for the last few years, we have been holding many mega sporting events such as senior national women's football tournament in Pasighat, 2nd national curling and national boxing championships,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)