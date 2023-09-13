Soccer-Poland part ways with coach Santos

Poland have parted ways with Portuguese coach Fernando Santos following their 2-0 defeat in Albania which left them struggling to qualify for Euro 2024, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Wednesday.

Santos, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, has been in charge since January, succeeding Czeslaw Michniewicz who was sacked following Poland's elimination at the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to France in the last 16. Poland are fourth in qualifying Group E with six points from five games. They are four points behind leaders Albania, and two behind second-placed Czech Republic and Moldova.

After the defeat in Tirana on Sunday, Santos said he was not considering resigning. "The selection of a new manager is now a priority for the board of the Polish Football Association (PZPN), so we will soon announce when the presentation of the new coach will take place," PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said in a statement.

Poland lost 3-1 to Czech Republic in Santos's first game in charge, their opening Euro 2024 qualifier, before beating Albania 1-0. They defeated Germany in a June friendly before letting slip a 2-0 halftime lead against Moldova and losing 3-2. They struggled to beat Faroe Islands 2-0, a penalty from Robert Lewandowski in the 73rd minute breaking the deadlock against a side ranked 129th in the world.

Poland travel to the Faroe Islands in October followed by a home game against Moldova.

