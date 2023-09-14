Rain interruption reduces Asia Cup tie between Sri Lanka and Pakistan to 42-overs a side

The crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was further reduced to a 42 overs-a-side affair following another rain interruption at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Thursday.

Pakistan were stuttering at 130 for five in 27.4 overs against hosts Sri Lanka when rain stopped play. Mohammad Nawaz (12) was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana on the last ball before the break. Mohammad Rizwan (22) was at the middle.

Earlier, a delayed start had curtailed the contest to a 45-overs-per-side affair.

The match is a virtual semifinal as the winner of the game will play against India in the final on Sunday.

Both teams are on two points each. However, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate.

Brief Score: Pakistan: 130 for 5 in 27.4 overs (Abdullah Shafique 52, Mohammad Rizwan 22 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 2/38).

