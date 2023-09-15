Rugby-Romania change three for clash with South Africa

Left Menu

15-09-2023
Romania have made three changes to their side to face South Africa in their second Pool B game at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, including two in the pack as they look to counter the muscle of the Springboks. Romania lost 82-8 to world number one Ireland in their opening game and it doesn’t get any easier for the tier 2 outfit with the world champions looming next in Bordeaux.

Marius Iftimiciuc comes in at lock for Stefan Iancu and loose forward Andre Gorin makes his World Cup debut as he replaces Florian Rosu in the number six jersey. There is one change in the backline as Taylor Gontineac replaced Fonovai Tangimana at centre, though there is also a switch of wings for Tevita Manumua and Nicolas Onutu.

Hinckley Vaovasa will again marshall the backline from flyhalf. He beat nine defenders against Ireland, with only New Zealand wing Mark Telea (11) putting up better numbers in the first round of games. Gabriel Rupanu keeps his place at scrumhalf with the experienced Florin Surugiu still not fit and Jason Tomane is the other centre, though he moves from 12 to the number 13 jersey. Marius Simionescu is at fullback.

Captain Cristian Chirica leads the team from number eight, with Vlad Neculau the other loose-forward alongside Gorin. Adrian Motoc is in the second row with Iftimiciuc, and hooker Ovidiu Cojocaru packs down with props Iulian Hartig and Alexandru Gordas.

Romania team: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Tevita Manumua, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Taylor Gontineac, 11-Nicolas Onutu, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu, 8-Cristian Chirica (captain), 7-Vlad Neculau, 6-Andre Gorin, 5-Marius Iftimiciuc, 4-Adrian Motoc, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 1-Iulian Hartig Replacements: 16-Robert Irimescu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Thomas Cretu, 19-Stefan Iancu, 20-Damian Stratila, 21-Cristi Boboc, 22-Alin Conache, 23-Gabriel Pop.

 

