"It’s not his fault the amount of money we paid": Arsenal manager Arteta defends Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that it wasn't Nicolas Pepe's fault for the amount of money he was acquired by the Gunners after Trabzonspor signed him for free. Arsenal acquired the services of Pepe for a record transfer fee of £72 million in 2019. However, he failed to justify his price tag over the course of four years.

Arsenal terminated Pep's contract this summer and he joined Trabzonspor for free. Arteta talked about the club's decision and Pepe's stint with the club and said, "I wasn't involved in the process of that deal. What I can say about him as a person is he's a phenomenal boy. He tried really hard. He did his best." "It's not his fault the amount of money we paid. When things are not working you have to move on. There's no point trying when it's not working. That decision has been made and it's to the benefit of all parties. There are moments for players and not only for him, Rob [Holding] leaving and all the other ones," Arteta added.

Arteta further went on to talk about the various factors that affect a player's performance with a club. "You have an emotional attachment to them. You have tried to get the best out of them but there are periods. Sometimes it's not about the will of the player but a player that plays in his position as well that does so well. There are many factors. We wish all of them the best and hopefully, they can fulfil their dreams somewhere else," Arteta said.

During the press conference, Arteta also reflected on the departure of Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham next summer and talked about his relationship with him. "He's been here 14 years and I think he has the right to make that call. He's made the call that he think is best for his future and family. From my side, I had a great working relationship with him. He's a person I value and has been integral in what we've done," Arteta added.

Arsenal will be in action against Everton on Sunday at the Goodison Park. (ANI)

