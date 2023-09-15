Left Menu

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee suffer injury scare ahead of WC 2023

The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord's witnessed as many as three New Zealand players walk off the field due to injuries.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI

London [UK], September 15 (ANI): The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord's witnessed as many as three New Zealand players walk off the field due to injuries. The 2023 ICC Men's World Cup is less than a month away, and New Zealand had to cope with a number of injuries on Friday at Lord's.

Having taken a screamer in the slip cordon to send back Jonny Bairstow, Daryl Mitchell walked off the field with an injury to his ring finger. Commentators were heard saying that Mitchell had apparently dislocated his left ring finger in a major blow for New Zealand. If it wasn't terrible enough, they quickly suffered the injuries of opener Finn Allen and seasoned pacer Tim Southee.

While making the one-handed attempt hurt Allen his finger, forcing him off the field in the 12th over. Two overs later, off Ben Lister, Root was put down again, this time by Southee, who dove across with both hands but saw the ball hit his thumb and deflect to third man.

New Zealand have issued an update on Southee, stating that the pacer needs further assessment on his finger and won't come back on the field. "Tim Southee has left the field having injured his right thumb attempting to take a catch off Ben Lister. The injury requires further assessment and he won't to return to the field at this stage," New Zealand said in an announcement on X.

Moreover, Mitchell was spotted with a tape in the dugout and appears fine. Two of the three players are named in New Zealand's squad for the World Cup while Allen missed out. The Kiwis are already concerned about Kane Williamson's return after a long layoff and while he has been named in the World Cup squad, the batter is yet to make a return to competitive cricket. (ANI)

