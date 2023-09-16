Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan shine as England seal series 3-1 against New Zealand

Moeen Ali's four-wicket haul followed by Dawid Malan's century helped England beat New Zealand by 100 runs at the Lord's on Friday and seal the four-match ODI series 3-1. Ali took 4 for 50 to bundle out Kiwis while Malan scored 127 from 114 balls. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's brilliant performance of taking four wickets and scoring a half-century went in vain.

Chasing a target of 312, New Zealand suffered an early blow as Devon Conway was dismissed run out at 7 off 12 balls. Will Young also lost his wicket at 24 while Daryl Mitchell went back to the pavilion after Carse bowled him with a lethal delivery. New Zealand were 53/3 after 12 overs. Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham tried to steer the innings but their partnership also did not last long as Tom Latham lost his wicket at 22. Ali quickly took his second breakthrough, clearing up Henry Nicholls at 41 in the 24.5 over.

With the run rate rising to more than 8 per over, Glenn Phillips attempted a hit in Liam Livingstone's full toss but missed the shot and Brook took the catch at deep midwicket. Ali got his four-wicket haul in the 35th over when he cleared up Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson in two consecutive balls. Curran ended the New Zealand innings by dismissing last standing batter Rachin Ravindra at 61.

Earlier, England lost their first wicket early when Matt Henry dismissed Jonny Bairstow at 13. But England batters Joe Root and Dawid Malan guided England to 100 runs in 20 overs. Malan brought up his fifty in 50 balls. Ravindra broke the Root-Malan partnership by dismissing Root. Root scored 29 off 40 balls.

Ravindra got another wicket, this time he cleared up Harry Brook. Malan clinched his ton in the 32nd over off 96 balls. Buttler had an impactful cameo before he was dismissed by Mitchell at 36.

Malan's brilliant innings came to an end with Ravindra bowling a wide ball which went behind after a nick. David Willey also went back quickly after Mitchell dismissed him at 19 in the last over. Brief Scores: England 311/9 (Dawid Malan 127, Jos Buttler, Rachin Ravindra 4-60) vs New Zealand 211 (Rachin Ravindra 61, Henry Nicholls 41, Moeen Ali 4-50). (ANI)

