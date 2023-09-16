Left Menu

Swiss Ladies Open: Amandeep, Diksha start with 69 and 70

Diksha Dagar played a steady round with just two birdies against one bogey as she opened the Swiss Ladies Open with a card of 1-under 70. She was lying T-27 after the first round but the top Indian of the day was Amandeep Drall, who opened on the 10th with a birdie and closed the day with a birdie on the ninth. In between two other birdies and two bogeys for a 2-under 69 that put her in T-14th place.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:34 IST
Swiss Ladies Open: Amandeep, Diksha start with 69 and 70
Diksha Dagar in action during Swiss Ladies Open (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Diksha Dagar played a steady round with just two birdies against one bogey as she opened the Swiss Ladies Open with a card of 1-under 70. She was lying T-27 after the first round but the top Indian of the day was Amandeep Drall, who opened on the 10th with a birdie and closed the day with a birdie on the ninth. In between two other birdies and two bogeys for a 2-under 69 that put her in T-14th place.

The third Indian in the field, Vani Kapoor carded 1-over 72 and was T-53. There are 126 players in the 54-hole stroke play event, where the cut will be applied after two rounds with the top 60 professionals and ties moving into the final day. France's Anne-Charlotte Mora fired a bogey 9-under 62 to take a two-shot lead at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhäusern. It was a day of low scoring in Switzerland, as Mora went bogey-free in the afternoon and posted nine birdies to storm to the top of the leaderboard.

Her compatriot Nastasia Nadaud set the clubhouse lead earlier with a round of seven-under par. But Mora overtook her later. Diksha, getting ready for the home Open, the Hero Women's Indian Open, where Amandeep Drall was the runner-up in 2022, started from the back nine like the other two Indians. While Diksha dropped just one bogey, she missed a lot of birdie chances and made two through the day.

Diksha is currently lying third on Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for the Ladies European Tour. Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor have had mixed seasons as they get ready for their home open and also go on to save their playing rights for 2024.

Two more red numbers on the 13th and 15th quickly moved the 26-year-old into the outright lead, with a wonderful birdie on the 18th extending her advantage late into the day. In a tie for second on seven-under par sit Nadaud and Norway's Madelene Stavnar. Both went bogey-free like the outright leader.

Three players sit in a tie for fourth on five-under par, a trio that includes Wales' Chloe Williams, Germany's Alexandra Försterling, and Sweden's Moa Folke. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023