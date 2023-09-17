Left Menu

Indian women cricketers leave for China to participate in Asian Games

The Sports Authority of India shared the picture of the team on the X (formerly Twitter) handle. 

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:41 IST
Indian women cricketers leave for China to participate in Asian Games
Indian women's cricket team (Image: Twitter/ SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's women cricket team have left for China on Saturday night to start their first-ever stint in the Asian Games which will start from September 23 in Hangzhou. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared the picture of the team on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"The Girls of Indian Cricket are ready to rock at #AsianGames2022 In an exclusive ceremony tonight, the team received an enthusiastic send off from @SAI_Bengaluru. Can't wait to watch all of them make proud! You go GIRLS! We are here to #Cheer4India," SAI Media wrote. India have named a revised 19-member women's cricket team, including four stand-by players, for the Asian Games on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team while Smriti Mandhana will be the deputy. Meanwhile, the Women's Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as a replacement for Anjali Sarvani.

Team India (Senior Women) squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy and Pooja Vastrakar. Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana and Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023