Motor racing-Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull's run
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten.
- Country:
- Singapore
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten. McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took third place as Red Bull ended up off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.
Red Bull had won 15 successive races until Sunday but that looked set to end from the moment they failed to qualify in the top 10. Double world champion Verstappen started 11th and finished fifth, with team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez, last year's winner in Singapore, eighth. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre asks states to formulate logistics policy
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz pips Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc to pole in ultra-close Italian GP qualifying
"Never believed it was possible": Verstappen after record 10th Formula 1 win
Amiclear Reviews (Real Consumer Responses) Fake Hype or Legit Blood Sugar Support Formula?
Time the INDIA bloc formulates a common minimum programme: CPI national secretary