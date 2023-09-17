Left Menu

Cycling-Lisbon to host Vuelta start in 2024

The 2024 Vuelta a Espana will start in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, organisers confirmed on Sunday. The third stage will take the peloton from the Portuguese town of Lousa to Castello Branco.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:04 IST
Cycling-Lisbon to host Vuelta start in 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 2024 Vuelta a Espana will start in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, organisers confirmed on Sunday. It will be the second time the race has begun in Lisbon after it also hosted the depart in 1997 and the fifth time in the Vuelta's 89-year history that it has started outside Spain.

The opening stage of the three-week race on Aug. 17 will start in Lisbon and finish in Oeiras while the second stage will go from the resort of Cascais and head north to Ourem. The third stage will take the peloton from the Portuguese town of Lousa to Castello Branco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023