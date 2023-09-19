Left Menu

Cricket-Eight people charged with corruption attempts in UAE T10 league

Eight people, including two co-owners of a team, have been charged for breaching the anti-corruption code of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Updated: 19-09-2023 17:35 IST
Eight people, including two co-owners of a team, have been charged for breaching the anti-corruption code of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday. The group include a former Bangladesh international, two domestic players and three team officials, who tried to corrupt matches in the tournament, said the ICC, which oversaw the tournament's anti-corruption measures.

"The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament – these attempts were disrupted," the ICC said in a statement. The tournament organisers were not immediately available to comment. Sanctions could include life bans from the game.

One team co-owner failed to disclose corrupt approaches and did not cooperate with the tournament's anti-corruption unit, while another placed bets on the outcome of matches. A batting coach has been charged with attempts to fix matches, while the players have been accused of offering "rewards" to fellow players to be part of the fixing attempts, the ICC said.

Six of the accused have been provisionally suspended and all eight have 14 days to respond to the charges, the governing body added.

