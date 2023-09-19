Left Menu

Polish soccer federation president to announce new coach on Wednesday after firing Santos

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says hes chosen the new national team coach and will reveal the name on Wednesday. Local media and some federation officials have focused on Marek Papszun whose team Rakow Czestochowa became Polish champions for the first time last season and Poland under-21 coach Michal Probierz as candidates for the job.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:51 IST
Polish soccer federation president to announce new coach on Wednesday after firing Santos
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza says he's chosen the new national team coach and will reveal the name on Wednesday. Portuguese Fernando Santos was fired last week with Poland fourth in its five-team UEFA European Championship qualifying group. Local media and some federation officials have focused on Marek Papszun — whose team Rakow Czestochowa became Polish champions for the first time last season — and Poland under-21 coach Michal Probierz as candidates for the job. Both are Polish. Former Poland forward Jan Urban has also been mentioned. Speaking to the meczyki.pl news portal, Kulesza only said that he has made his choice. Some more talks are being held on Tuesday, according to media reports. Santos, who led his native Portugal to the Euro 2016 title, was fired after almost nine months in the job. Poland is behind leader Albania, Czech Republic and Moldova in its qualifying group after losing three of its five games so far, despite three goals from Robert Lewandowski. Poland is likely to land in the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs in March.

Poland next plays at the Faroe Islands on October 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023