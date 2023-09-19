Left Menu

Asian Games cricket: Indonesia women thrash Mongolia by 172 runs

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:07 IST
Asian Games cricket: Indonesia women thrash Mongolia by 172 runs
Indonesia women thrashed Mongolia by a massive 172 runs as cricket competition got underway at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Replying to Indonesia's 187 for 4 in 20 overs, Mongolia were bundled out for just 15 runs in 10 overs, with seven players perishing for duck.

For Indonesia, opener Ni Luh Dewi scored 62 runs off 48 balls in a Group A match.

In Group B, Malaysia women defeated Hong Kong by 22 runs. Malaysia scored 104 for 9 in 20 overs and then bundled out Hong Kong for 82 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

