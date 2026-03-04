AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Revolution: GX Group and Qualcomm's Made-in-India Leap

Broadband gear manufacturer GX Group has partnered with Qualcomm to introduce AI-enhanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions, with production based in India, as announced by the European company on Wednesday.

This collaboration positions GX Group as a key player in the telecom production-linked incentive scheme, with India's Union Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, unveiling the 'Made-in-India' Wi-Fi 7 broadband platform at the Mobile World Congress 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain.

GX Group's Director for Global Account Sales, Sambit Swain, highlighted India's strategic move in opening the 6 GHz band, enhancing national connectivity and solidifying its role in global broadband innovation. Qualcomm's Manmeet Singh noted that the collaboration aims to deliver scalable, high-performance wireless solutions that elevate digital experiences for users worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)