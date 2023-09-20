Soccer-Brentford's Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Brentford defender Rico Henry is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Brentford defender Rico Henry is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Henry was withdrawn in the 42nd minute of Saturday's clash after going down following a challenge with Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier.
"Rico will have to undergo surgery in the next week and unfortunately he will have a long recovery period," said Brentford's chief medical officer Neil Greig. The 26-year-old left back joined Brentford in 2016 and is the club's longest-serving player, with 203 appearances. Brentford, who are 11th in the table, face Everton at home on Saturday.
