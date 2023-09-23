Left Menu

"Lot of lessons to learn for all fast bowlers": Suryakumar lauds Shami’s bowling in ODI against Australia

India batter Suryakumar Yadav hailed Mohammed Shami and called his five-for performance against Australia a lesson that pacers can learn from as India clinched five-wicket victory in the first match of the ODI series

23-09-2023
India batter Suryakumar Yadav hailed Mohammed Shami and called his five-for performance against Australia a lesson that pacers can learn from as India clinched five-wicket victory in the first match of the ODI series. Shami with his usual swagger pierced Australia's batting with Steve Smith becoming his most notable wicket of the night.

Surya praised Shami for putting up a five-star performance and said it was more special because of the inconsistency in the veteran pacer's playing time in Indian colours. "I am very happy for him. I mean it is not easy when you are not playing games in between and then you are coming back and playing for India and performing in such a way, a lot of lessons to learn for all the fast bowlers and I really enjoyed his spell," Surya said in a video posted on X.

Surya's knock was crucial in India's success along with a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad. India asked Australia to bat first. Knocks from David Warner (52 in 53 balls with six fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (45 in 45 balls with three fours and two sixes), Steven Smith (41 in 60 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (39 in 49 balls with three fours) proved instrumental in taking Australia to 276 in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/51) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got a wicket each. An opening stand of 142 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) laid a solid foundation for India.  Fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India register five-wicket win. (ANI)

