Sodhi's all-round show helps New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 86 runs in 2nd ODI

An all-round performance by spinner Ish Sodhi, including a six-wicket haul helped New Zealand secure an 86-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI at Mirpur on Saturday. With this win, Kiwis are 1-0 up in the three-match series. The first match was a no result due to rain.

Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed reduced the Kiwis to 36/3 in 7.5 overs after they elected to bat first. However, Henry Nicholls and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell put on a partnership that helped the Kiwis stabilise their innings. NZ reached the 100-run mark in 20.1 overs.

Khaled cut short the partnership at 95 runs, dismissing Nicholls for 61-ball 49, consisting of six fours. NZ reached the 150-run mark in 28.5 overs.

Blundell reached his ODI fifty in 54 balls and was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud for 68 off 66 balls with six fours and a six. NZ was 166/6 in 33.5 overs. Later, contributions from Cole McConchie (20), Sodhi (35 in 39 balls with three sixes) and Kyle Jamieson (20) helped NZ cross the 200-run mark in 41.2 overs and reach 254 in 49.2 overs.

Mahedi Hasan (3/45) and Khaled (3/60) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Mustafizur got two wickets as well. In the chase of 255, Bangladesh lost skipper Litton Das (6) early but a 41-run stand for the second wicket between Tamim Iqbal (44 in 58 balls with seven fours) and Tanzid Hasan (16) helped Bangladesh recover.

However, spinner Sodhi started Bangladesh's downfall, taking them from 60/1 to 92/5 in 18.5 overs. Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 20 overs.

A 42-run partnership between Mahmudullah (49 in 76 balls, with four boundaries and six) and Mahedi Hasan (17) offered Bangladesh some hope, but the Kiwis were quick to knock down the Bangladeshi lower middle-order and lower order, bundling them out for just 168 in 41.1 overs. Nasum Ahmed's 21-run knock delayed Bangladesh's inevitable loss. Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers with 6/39 in 10 overs. Jamieson got two while McConchie and Lockie got a wicket each.

Sodhi got the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show. (ANI)

