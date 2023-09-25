Left Menu

“Congratulations, Team India!”: Nita Ambani lauds Indian women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph

The Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:04 IST
“Congratulations, Team India!”: Nita Ambani lauds Indian women’s cricket team on Asian Games triumph
India women's cricket team at the podium (Image: IOA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday. The Women in Blue outshone their Sri Lankan counterparts by winning the final match by  19 runs.

A fiery spell by Titas Sandhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs to secure the gold medal in the women's cricket tournament. With this, the Indian women's team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing.

Nita Ambani praised the Indian women's team and said, "Congratulations, Team India! What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win. Our women's team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!" This has been a remarkable year for women's cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in the T20 WC, followed by the historic WPL and now the achievement at the Asian Games.

The current Asian Games squad was led skipper by Harmanpreet Kaur who also led the Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women's Premier League which was crowned Champions earlier this year. Coming into the game, the Indian women's team elected to bat first and gave a target of 117/7 with the help of Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) innings.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani took 2/16, Inoka Ranaweera picked up two wickets for 21 runs while Sugandika Kumari also cleared up two scalps for 30. Chasing a low target, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97/8 to win the first-ever gold.

Titas was the pick of the bowler, taking three scalps for just 6 runs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Devika Vaidya picked up one wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023