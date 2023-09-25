Asian Games: India to face arch-rival Pakistan in men’s volleyball match for fifth-place

Left Menu

The Indian men’s volleyball team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the fifth-place playoff at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:08 IST
Indian men's volleybal lteam (Photo: File image/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Hangzhou [China], September 25 (ANI): The Indian men's volleyball team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the fifth-place playoff at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday. According to Olympics.com, the match between India and Pakistan will start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Both India and Pakistan volleyball teams topped their respective groups and beat higher-ranked opponents in the final 12 stages. However, both bowed out of the medal race with quarter-final losses. In the quarter-finals, world No. 73 India stretched world No. 5 Japan but lost 3-0. Indian setter Muthusamy Appavu and middle blocker Ashwal Rai troubled Asia's top-ranked side with their performance but could not help India upset Japan.

Earlier, India had stunned the higher-ranked Chinese Taipei in the final 12 after wins over 2018 silver medallists Republic of Korea and Cambodia in their group. Meanwhile, world No. 51 Pakistan did not drop a set in their wins over Chinese Taipei, South Korea and Mongolia but fell short against Qatar 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Indian men's volleyball team has won three medals at the Asian Games - one silver in 1962 and bronze medals in 1958 and 1986. Pakistan's solitary medal, a bronze, came in 1962. India and Pakistan also met in the 7-12 classification match at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, in which India lost 3-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

