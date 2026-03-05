India Steps Up Preparations for 2026 Asian Games: Mandaviya Chairs SAI meeting

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters to assess India’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, and other stakeholders briefed the minister on readiness plans to ensure Indian athletes receive comprehensive support ahead of the continental sporting event.

Committee Overseeing Preparation Strategy

A 15-member preparation review committee has been constituted to oversee planning for India’s campaign at the Games. The committee includes:

Hari Ranjan Rao , Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

PT Usha , President, Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Sahdev Yadav , Asian Games Chef de Mission

Sharath Kamal, Deputy Chef de Mission

The committee has already held four meetings since December 2025 to streamline preparations across training, logistics, athlete welfare and competition readiness.

Government Pledges Full Support for Athletes

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring athletes receive every possible support.

“Our athletes are our top priority. Every possible support—from training and sports science to logistics, kit support, food support and medical care—will be provided so they can prepare without distractions,” he said.

He stressed that coordinated planning among sports federations, officials and support teams would be key to improving India’s performance at the Games.

Target to Surpass Historic Medal Record

India aims to exceed its record performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, where the country won 106 medals, its highest-ever tally.

More than 700 Indian athletes are expected to compete in over 40 sports disciplines at the 2026 Games.

Officials say early preparation, better support systems and structured planning are central to achieving the target.

Unique Competition Format Requires Detailed Planning

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will feature a five-cluster competition model, unlike the traditional single Olympic Village format.

Athletes will compete across multiple locations including:

Aichi

Gifu

Shizuoka

Airport-Expo zone

This decentralized structure requires extensive planning for transport, accommodation, medical support and athlete recovery.

Simulating Games Conditions for Athletes

To help athletes adapt to accommodation arrangements expected during the Games, container-style housing units will be installed at SAI regional centres in Patiala and Bengaluru.

These facilities will allow athletes to experience and adjust to living conditions similar to those planned in Japan, helping reduce distractions during competition.

Strengthening Athlete Support Systems

Several athlete-focused initiatives were discussed during the meeting, including:

Appointment of a head medical doctor for the Indian contingent

Finalising Indian food options for athletes , prepared by SAI culinary teams

Early distribution of official competition kits

Strengthening sports science, recovery and medical support teams

Sports federations have also been given flexibility to organise exposure tours and international competitions to enhance athlete readiness.

Training and Technical Preparation

To improve technical readiness, each National Sports Federation (NSF) has designated a nodal officer responsible for studying the Asian Games technical handbook and educating athletes, coaches and support staff.

Teams will also be finalised well in advance, allowing athletes sufficient time for focused training and preparation.

Learning from Venue Inspections

An Indian Olympic Association delegation conducted a four-day reconnaissance visit to Japan in January 2026, inspecting competition venues, logistics infrastructure and athlete facilities.

Based on the findings, officials are implementing cluster-wise operational plans, including dedicated logistics officers, medical teams and support staff for each competition zone.

Next Review Meeting Scheduled

The preparation committee will meet again on 20 March 2026 to finalise key aspects such as:

Size of the Indian contingent

Travel and logistics arrangements

Operational readiness

With less than a year remaining before the Games, officials say India is entering the decisive phase of its preparations for the major continental sporting event.