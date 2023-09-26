Left Menu

Wicket is also very batting-friendly: SCA Secretary Himanshu Shah ahead of 3rd ODI in Rajkot

Before the start of the third ODI match between India and Australia, SCA Secretary Himanshu Shah said that the pitch at Rajkot is batting-friendly.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:30 IST
Wicket is also very batting-friendly: SCA Secretary Himanshu Shah ahead of 3rd ODI in Rajkot
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. (Picture: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the third and final ODI match between India and Australia on Wednesday, Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) secretary Himanshu Shah said that the stadium will be packed since all the tickets are sold out. Himanshu said that the outfield of the stadium had been changed before the third ODI game and added that the pitch is batting-friendly.

The secretary of the SCA also hoped that the last match before the ODI World Cup would be exciting. "The third and last ODI match between India and Australia will be played in Rajkot. For this match, the outfield of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot has been completely renewed. The entire stadium will be packed because all the tickets are sold out, and the wicket is also very batting-friendly. We are sure that this last match before the World Cup will be very exciting," Himanshu Shah said.

In the second ODI match between India and Australia, the Men in Blue was put to bat first by Australia. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer played a 200-run partnership. Later in the match, KL Rahul played a 52-run knock and completed his half-century and on the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav made 72 runs from 37 balls which pushed India at 399/5 in 50 overs. Cameron Green took two wickets for Australia in the first inning, but gifted 103 runs. Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the Aussies were reduced to 9/2 and rain interrupted the action. Following this, the target was reduced to 317 runs in 33 overs. An 80-run partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia to get back in the game.

But after this, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led the bowling attack and scalped three wickets each and helped India clinch a 99-run win against the Aussies. India has won the series 2-0 with one match to go.

India will start their ODI World Cup journey against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023