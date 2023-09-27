Left Menu

Ahead of World Cup Opener Williamson retrospect 2019 WC

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:53 IST
As the English side is all set to take on New Zealand at the opening encounter of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson retrospects the previous clash between the two sides.

Remembering the match, Williamson told ICC,''Everybody loved it. The English loved it more than we did, I think, and it was a brilliant game of cricket.'' The match is hoped to be a thriller, as after the comeback of Kane Williamson, Trent Bolt and Tim Southee, the Kiwis seemed to be a serious contender, while the English side is also armed with a power-packed batting line-up and looking more dangerous after the comeback of 2019 edition man of the tournament Ben Stokes.

This match could result in the beginning of a new rivalry between the two teams.

Recently, the two teams played a bilateral series on English soil, where the English side outplayed the Kiwis by 3-1.

