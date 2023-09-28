Soccer-Isak scores as Newcastle United dump Man City out of EFL Cup

Alexander Isak scored a second-half winner as last season's finalists Newcastle United dumped eight times winners Manchester City out of the League Cup 1-0 in a third round clash at St James' Park on Wednesday. The Premier League champions dominated possession in the first half but Newcastle soaked up the pressure and came out fighting after the break, with Isak firing in at the far post off a cross from Joelinton in the 53rd.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion also went out, beaten 1-0 at Chelsea, while Aston Villa and Brentford both lost at home to their top flight opponents Everton (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) respectively. Nine times winners Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield after a side stripped of their familiar stars went a goal down to the second-tier leaders with just three minutes gone.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 48th to cancel out Kasey McAteer's opener and Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a thunderous drive to make it 2-1 in the 70th, five minutes after coming on, and Diogo Jota grabbed the third in the 89th. Fulham won 2-1 at home to second tier Norwich City while Premier League Bournemouth beat Championship side Stoke City 2-0 with two second-half goals in three minutes from substitute Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell.

West Ham United won 1-0 at League One Lincoln City. Blackburn Rovers thrashed Championship rivals Cardiff City 5-2 in the highest scoring match of the night.

Holders Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

