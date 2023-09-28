Asian Games: Indian women’s badminton team wins in R16, qualifies for quarterfinals

The Indian women's badminton team secured a win in the round of 16 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals of the event at the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. The Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod have beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.

In Match 1, Sindhu squared off against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar and defeated the Mongolian in two straight sets as the match lasted for 20 mins. Sindhu secured a win in the first set by 21-2, while in the next set, the Indian shuttler won by 21-3. In Match 2, Chaliha beaten Kherlen Darkhanbaatar by 2-0. In the first set, Chaliha won by 21-2, and in the next set, she won by 21-3.

Anupama also clinched a win in Match 3 against Khulangoo Baatar by 20. The Indian shuttler dominated in the first set and won by 21-0 while in the next set, she beat the Mongolian by 21-2. The badminton events started on Thursday and will conclude on October 7.

Asian Games 2023 India badminton squad: Men's singles: HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth (individual/team), Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath (team).

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (individual/team). Women's singles: PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha (individual/team), Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod (team).

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (individual/team). Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy and Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto.

In the medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games, India stands in seventh place with 23 medals, which includes, five gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals. (ANI)

