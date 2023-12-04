Left Menu

Rugby-Barrett commits to New Zealand through to 2027 World Cup

Twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett will look to continue his All Blacks career next year under new coach Scott Robertson after signing a deal through the 2027 World Cup cycle.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 05:12 IST
Twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett will look to continue his All Blacks career next year under new coach Scott Robertson after signing a deal through the 2027 World Cup cycle. Playing in Japan with Toyota Verblitz, the 32-year-old will return home next year to be available for selection and will be back playing for the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby in 2025, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said in a statement on Monday.

"It's a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted," the All Blacks fullback said. Barrett, along with his younger brothers Scott and Jordie, was in the starting 15 of the All Blacks' 12-11 defeat by South Africa in this year's World Cup final in France.

The 123-test All Black has been a key part of their success since his 2012 debut, scoring 734 points and 43 tries across a career that included the 2015 World Cup triumph in England. Barrett's signature is a coup for Robertson as the former Crusaders' boss looks to regenerate an All Blacks squad that have lost plenty of experience and a slew of great players to retirement since France.

"Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table," Robertson said in the NZR statement. "He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty."

