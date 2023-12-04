Left Menu

Ramkumar Ramanathan clinches ITF Kalaburagi Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan of India pocketed his third ITF title in a span of 57 days when he won the ITF Kalaburagi Open at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium here on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 09:03 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan lifting ITF Kalaburagi Open 2023 (Image: KSLTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramkumar Ramanathan of India pocketed his third ITF title in a span of 57 days when he won the ITF Kalaburagi Open at the Chandrashekhar Patil Stadium here on Sunday. In an almost one-sided final, Ramkumar brushed aside his Austrian rival David Pichler's challenge in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in just 64 minutes. Ramkumar pocketed the winner's cheque of USD 3200 and 25 precious ATP points, while the visitor was richer by USD 2120 while gaining 16 ATP points.

"It feels great to win back-to-back titles. My game is coming along good. I did play some of my best tennis in these last two weeks. The courts here didn't suit my game initially, but I adapted to them very quickly," said Ramkumar after the victory. Playing in front of a home crowd in a packed stadium, Ramkumar was already morally boosted even before he hit his first serve. After both players had held their serve for the first five games, Ramkumar made the first dent by breaking David's serve in the sixth game and never looked back dishing out some superb winners to capture the rest of the games to win the set 6-2.

The second set promised a fightback from David when he held his serve losing just a point, but Ramkumar had different plans. Moving with great tenacity, he forced David to commit mistakes and himself came up with a couple of cross-court winners, which drew cheers from the crowd that could be heard a mile away. The only game Ramkumar struggled to hold his serve was in the fifth game where the Indian Davis Cup team member didn't find answers to David's down-the-line winners. With two breaks in the fourth and sixth game, Ramkumar signed off with an ace to almost blank his opponent at 6-1 to win the crown. Results

Men's Singles (Final) 5-Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) beat 7-David Pichler (Austria) 6-2, 6-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

