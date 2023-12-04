The 7 Highest Ranked Volleyball Teams in the World 2023

Volleyball is one of the most exciting sports to watch. We love how, unlike other sports, volleyball isn’t traditionally weighted towards the top teams all coming from the same country. For example, with soccer, it’s mostly England, Spain, and Germany. In volleyball, you have teams from all over the world getting into the rankings.

On this page, we’re going to look at the seven highest-ranked volleyball teams in the world. This information is fantastic if you love your volleyball, and it will come in especially useful if you are planning to gamble on volleyball in the near future. It will give you more of an insight about which teams to focus your time on.

Grupa Azoty ZAKSA Kedzierzyn-Kozle (Poland)

We get that the name is a little bit of a mouthful, but in 2023, this Polish team sits right at the top of the highest-ranked volleyball teams in the world. This is up from fourth the previous year. Based on what we have seen, we reckon that we’ll have them sitting around at the top of the rankings for a while yet, and this is backed up by sports bettors who have them as one of the favorites to win big this year, with short odds on Unibet PL reflecting their dominance.

Grupa Azoty gained their ranking after winning both the Champion’s League and the Polish Cup. They also finished second in the Polish PlusLiga, arguably one of the toughest volleyball competitions in the world (seriously, Polish teams are fantastic).

Sada Cruzeiro Volei (Brazil)

This team has managed to pick up so many accolades over the last year or so that it is tough to know where to begin. They are champions of both Brazil and South America and while they haven’t had the opportunity, we reckon that Sada Cruzeiro Volei would steamroll pretty much any teams on this list. They also regularly feature on sports news roundups online. They are in tremendous form right now and, honestly, we expect them to be sitting loud and proud at the top of the highest-ranked volleyball teams list in 2024.

Jastrzebski Wegiel (Poland)

We told you that Polish volleyball was tremendous, didn’t we? Remember our number-one-ranked team in Poland? Well, Jastrzebski Wegiel was the runner-up in all of those competitions. They did win the Polish PlusLiga, though.

Honestly, if Jastrzebski Wegiel plays their cards right and puts on the right tactics when the next tournaments roll around in Poland, we wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up topping the rankings next year.

Knack Roeselare (Belgium)

Knack Roeselare takes Belgium by storm pretty much every single year. If you can name a tournament in Belgium, Knack Roeselare has ended up winning it. They probably will do so for the foreseeable future. Honestly? We feel pretty sad for the other volleyball teams in Belgium that stand no chance of hitting the top spot.

The only reason why Knack Roeselare is fourth instead of first is because they performed abysmally in the Champion’s League. They finished just twelfth. If they finished even a fraction higher, they could have been the highest-ranked volleyball team in the world in 2023.

Halkbank Akra (Turkey)

Halkbank Akra were the winners of the Turkish Cup in 2022/2023. They finished second in the other Turkish competitions. These competitions were enough to get them to about the mid-point on the volleyball rankings table. However, it was their performance in the Champion’s League, where they finished third, which managed to bump them up to a rather cool fifth place on our list.

Trentino Volley (Italy)

Trentino Volley actually has the same ranking points as Halkbank Akra, so you can think of them as being in joint fifth place. Trentino Volley has managed to grab their points from winning the Italian Serie A1 and finishing as runner’s up in the Italian Cup. They also finished in fifth place in the Champion’s League.

You Energy Volley Piacenza (Italy)

Finally, we have this Italian club that didn’t even play in the Champions League. However, they managed to pick up enough ranking points from winning the Italian Cup and finishing third in the CEV Cup that it didn’t really matter. At the moment, You Energy Volley Piacenza is still a relatively new team, but we have no doubt that as the current roster beds itself in a little bit, we’ll start to see them crawl up the rankings. In a few years, they may even have a Champions League under their belts.

There you have it, the highest-ranked club volleyball teams in the world. If you’re new to sports betting, we suggest getting started with one of these clubs. They play a decent number of games, and you may even nab a win or two if you get them on the money line—they’ll probably win more games than they’ll lose!

