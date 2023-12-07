Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus welcome to rejoin ECA says soccer body chairman Al-Khelaifi

Juve, who along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have not rejoined the ECA after their exclusion in 2021, said in July they had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project. "If they stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after an ECA board meeting in Copenhagen.

Juventus are welcome to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA) after the Italian outfit signalled they will pull out of the European Super League project, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League. Juve, who along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have not rejoined the ECA after their exclusion in 2021, said in July they had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project.

"If they stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after an ECA board meeting in Copenhagen. "I spoke to the owner and, you know, he called me and I think they want to be back. They are definitely most welcome," Al-Khelaifi said.

He did not elaborate on the timeline but said: "It's a new process." Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, took over as ECA chairman when former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who had supported the idea of a European Super League, stepped down in 2021.

Agnelli and the Juve board resigned in November last year. Juventus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

