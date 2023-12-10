Taipei Archery Open: Indian archers end campaign with four medals, including two gold

Indian archers Parneet Kaur and Prathamesh Jawkar secured gold medals in the women's and men's compound categories at the Taipei Archery Open held in Taoyuan City from December 8 to 10. India finished the indoor archery event with four medals overall, thanks to the victories of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aman Saini in the women's and men's compound events. The country's recurve archers in the senior competitions, however, were blanked, as per Olympics.com.

In the gold medal match of the women's compound category, Parneet beat Jyothi, the current Asian Games champion, by 146-145 in a thriller. In the ranking round, Jyothi got the top spot with 594 points and Parneet stood second with 589 points. Both Jyothi and Parneet were also part of the gold-winning women's compound team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou this year.

Also, Jawkar, a member of the men's compound gold-winning team at the Asian Games, defeated Dutch top seed Mike Schloesser 149-148 in a well-fought final to take home the top prize. Jawkar had already beaten senior compatriot Abhishek Verma in the quarterfinals and then Aman Saini in the semis. Aman, though, went on to play for the bronze medal and beat Kawalpreet Singh, another India archer, by 147-146 in the bronze tie.

In the women's recurve, Ankita Bhagat earned top seeding in qualification but bowed out of the competition in the second round after a loss to Chih Yu Lin by 3-7. India's men's recurve campaign ended in the first round itself, following Jayanta Talukdar's exit. Taipei Archery Open 2023: India's medal winners-Parneet Kaur - gold medal in women's individual compound-Prathamesh Jawkar - gold medal in men's individual compound-Jyothi Surekha Vennam - silver medal in women's individual compound-Aman Saini - bronze medal in men's individual compound. (ANI)

