FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India gear up for quarter-final against Netherlands

India will play the Netherlands in the second quarter-final match on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:29 IST
India Junior Hockey Team in action during World Cup 2023 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will look to book a spot in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 when they take on the Netherlands in the second Quarter-Final on Tuesday. The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will enter into the Quarter-Finals high on confidence after defeating Canada 10-1 in their third and final Pool C game. Earlier in the tournament, India beat Korea 4-2 before losing their second match to Spain 1-4. Having finished second in Pool C with six points, India will take on the Netherlands, Pool D table toppers.

Indian Junior Men's Team Captain Uttam Singh said, "We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We'll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do." Meanwhile, Coach C R Kumar said, "The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We'll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the Quarter-Final is a big match but it's nothing the boys aren't prepared for."

India will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 8:45hrs IST. The Semi-Finals and Final of the tournament will take place from December 14 to December 16 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

