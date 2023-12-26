Left Menu

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran beat Ayush Shetty 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 to win the Men's Singles final title. Coming into this tournament, Sathish had a good season with Singles title wins at India International wins back-to-back in Bangalore, followed by in Raipur and a runner-up finish at the Maldives International Series

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:58 IST
Excited to win my first BWF Tour title: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran
Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran (Image: BWF/BAI). Image Credit: ANI
Emerging Indian badminton player Sathish Kumar Karunakaran etched his name in the badminton circuit as he clinched his maiden BWF Tour title at the recently concluded Odisha Masters 2023, held in Cuttack. Sathish beat Ayush Shetty 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 to win the Men's Singles final title. Coming into this tournament, Sathish had a good season with singles title wins at India International wins back-to-back in Bangalore, followed by in Raipur and a runner-up finish at the Maldives International Series.

In a match that lasted more than an hour, Sathish clinched the win against Ayush Shetty, a bronze medalist at the World Junior Championships in 2023. This win is a testament to the growth Sathish has made in the last couple of years. Putting in consistent performances in international competitions which has catapulted his world ranking from 508 to 51. Speaking after the win, Sathish expressed his happiness on clinching his first BWF Tour title. He said, "It is always special to win your first BWF Tour title. I have had a good year and finishing the year with a title makes it even more special. I would like to thank my coach, Ajit sir for his constant support and for making me improve my game every day. I am much more confident about my game. I would also like to thank Dream Sports Foundation and GoSports Foundation for their support. I am grateful for the help that I have received from them under the DreamGold program."

Sathish sharpened his skills and techniques under the guidance of former Indian international Ajit Wijetilekk. Unlike his contemporaries, Sathish chose to improve his game at more domestic level tournaments rather than the junior international stage. In 2021, Sathish reached his first final of an international tournament at Ukraine International, where he finished as runners-up. He then went on to win his first international title in 2022 in Cameroon. Born in Chennai, the 22-year-old Sathish had started doing well in the junior circuit, winning a bronze medal at the Junior Korea Open and the Junior national championships in 2019 in Bangalore. He was also part of the Indian team in the 2019 World Junior Championships and Asian Championships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

