Sarr scores but then goes off with injury in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Premier League

Pape Sarr opened the scoring for Tottenham in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League before going off with an injury that could put his African Cup of Nations participation in doubt. Son Heung-min doubled the lead with his 12th league goal of the season as Spurs rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Brighton on Thursday to move within one point of fourth-place Arsenal. Sarr gave the hosts the lead in the ninth minute by rifling a shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards. But the Senegal international left the field in tears with an injury in the 32nd, just two weeks before the start of the African Cup. "Pape felt his hamstring and he's emotional because he wants to go away with his national team," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said. "Disappointing for him but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country.'' Tottenham then had to wait until the 71st minute for a second goal.

Giovani Lo Celso was the architect with a superb throughball with the outside of his boot to set up Son, who found the bottom corner.

Richarlison then made the points safe 10 minutes from time when he swept home Brennan Johnson's cross in a carbon copy of his goal against Everton.

Substitute Alex Scott pulled one back for Bournemouth in the 84th minute after a cutback by Marcus Tavernier.

Postecoglou also received a boost before the game as Rodrigo Bentancur was fit enough to start, nearly a month ahead of schedule after an injury.

However, there was a heated exchange between the Tottenham manager and some of the Bournemouth backroom staff near the end of the game when young Tottenham substitute Alejo Veliz suffered a suspected knee injury, and he was repeatedly told by Postecoglou and his staff to stay down to receive treatment.

It led to Postecoglou exchanging words with Bournemouth first-team coach Shaun Cooper in stoppage time and angrily pointing his finger before being pulled away from a scuffle. "We were just wishing each other happy new year,'' Postecoglou joked when asked about the incident.

