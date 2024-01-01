Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: Jai Bharat, Odisha Naval register wins
Day 1 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 2 witnessed Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy win their respective matches while the SAI Bal Team drew with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.
Day 1 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 2 witnessed Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy win their respective matches while the SAI Bal Team drew with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre records a convincing win
In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 4-0. Liona Lakra (20') and Sheetal Yadav (42') scored a field goal each while Captain Doli Bhoi (45') and Neharika Toppo (59') each converted a penalty corner for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.
Jai Bharat Hockey Academy wins thriller In the second match of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 3-2. The first goal of the match came from M Shalini (15') of Anantpur Sports Academy but a brace from Annu (30', 51') for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy put them in the lead.
P Madhurima Bai (53') equalised for Anantpur Sports Academy but Ranu Tiwari (59') scored for Jai Bharat Academy with just a minute left on the clock to ensure their win. SAI Bal Team holds Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy to a draw
In the third match of the day, the SAI Bal Team drew with Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 2-2. Lalpeksangi (6') opened the scoring for SAI Bal Team and Tanisha Ekka (38') doubled the lead for her side. Priya (44') and Arti (58') scored for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy in the third and fourth quarter respectively and helped their side in recording a draw. (ANI)
