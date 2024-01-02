Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta sign Sweden defender Hien from Verona

Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday. Atalanta have paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported. Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:07 IST
Soccer-Atalanta sign Sweden defender Hien from Verona
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday. Atalanta have paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.

Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF. He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.

($1 = 0.9135 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024