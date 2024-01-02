Soccer-Atalanta sign Sweden defender Hien from Verona
Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday. Atalanta have paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported. Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:07 IST
Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF. He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.
($1 = 0.9135 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
