Soccer-Atalanta sign Sweden defender Hien from Verona

Atalanta have signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday. Atalanta have paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.

Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF. He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.

($1 = 0.9135 euros)

