"It means the world to me": Pakistan's Aamer Jamal on his maiden Test half-century against Australia

On the first day of the third long-format match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday, batting all-rounder Aamer Jamal scored his maiden Test half-century on which he said that it meant the world to him. Speaking after the end of the day, Jamal recalled the last time he came to Sydney when he was sitting on the chairs and cheering for Pakistan since he wasn't playing. The 27-year-old added that the achievement was a "huge moment" for him and his family.

"It means a lot, it means the world to me. The last time I came to Sydney I was sitting in the chairs cheering (for) my team because I wasn't playing for Pakistan. So it's a huge moment for me and for my family as well. It was lovely to watch everyone on their feet when I was walking off," Jamal was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying. "To be very honest, I couldn't even go outside. I was just focusing on my cricket. I have never been to any beaches or any restaurants, just tried to focus as much as I could on the cricket, all my intentions and everything," he added.

The right-hander revealed that he practised facing pacers during net practice which gave him an "edge with the bat in the middle". He also praised Pakistan's batting coach Shahid Aslam and said that the maiden fifty came because of him.

"I wanted to go face some pace in the nets. So I faced deliveries off 18 yards and I felt like that gave me an edge with the bat in the middle and the celebration post my half-century was an ode to our assistant batting coach Shahid (Aslam)," he added. Recapping the first day of the Test match, Mohammad Rizwan's blistering knock, number 9 batter Aamer Jamal repulsed Australia with aggressive play, helping Pakistan script a comeback from a top-order collapse to post a fighting 313 on the board on the opening day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 6/0 - trail by 307 runs- with David Warner (6) and Usman Khawaja (0) unbeaten at the crease. After captain Pat Cummins collected his third straight five-wicket haul, Jamal's 82 off 97 balls and his last wicket stand of 86 runs with Mir Hamza pushed Pakistan to an unexpected first innings of 313. (ANI)

