Left Menu

Sunderland apologizes to its fans for rebranding stadium bar in Newcastle colors for FA Cup game

The teams havent squared off since a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2016 at St. James Park.Sunderland was relegated from the top flight after the 2016-17 season. The club then slipped down to League One the next campaign all chronicled in the popular Netflix series Sunderland Til I Die. Sunderland returned to the Championship last season and was a game away from earning promotion to the Premier League.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:57 IST
Sunderland apologizes to its fans for rebranding stadium bar in Newcastle colors for FA Cup game
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sunderland scored a spectacular own-goal off the field well before its FA Cup showdown with arch-rival Newcastle United.

The second-tier English soccer club apologized to fans after a bar at its Stadium of Light was rebranded in Newcastle colours and banners ahead of Saturday's derby.

The Black Cats Bar will serve as a corporate hospitality suite for visiting fans, but Sunderland pledged to return the space to its original state after a fan backlash.

Sunderland apologized for "a serious error in judgment" and said it had ''requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded." Club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus also apologized and said he was "disgusted and hurt" by the news.

"I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my word that I will personally make sure that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better," the Frenchman said on his Instagram account.

Home fans were already tense after some season ticket holders were moved from their usual seats to accommodate 6,000 travelling Magpies supporters.

The gaffe threatened to overshadow the eagerly anticipated third-round cup match between the northeast neighbours. The teams haven't squared off since a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2016 at St. James' Park.

Sunderland was relegated from the top flight after the 2016-17 season. The club then slipped down to League One the next campaign — all chronicled in the popular Netflix series "Sunderland 'Til I Die." Sunderland returned to the Championship last season and was a game away from earning promotion to the Premier League. The club is currently sixth in the standings.

Newcastle has lost four straight games in all competitions and is 11 points away from the top four in the Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024