Sports News Roundup: Predators down Stars, extend run of road success; Tennis-Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Predators down Stars, extend run of road success

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi added three assists as the Nashville Predators earned a 6-3 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Predators are 9-1-1 in their past 11 road games. Two of those wins came against the Stars, as Nashville also recorded a 4-3 victory in Dallas on Jan. 6.

Tennis-Navarro beats Mertens to clinch first WTA title in Hobart

Emma Navarro gave herself a huge boost ahead of her Australian Open debut by claiming her first WTA tour title with a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory over Elise Mertens in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday. The 22-year-old American took the match to her top-seeded Belgian opponent from the start of her first tour final, shooting winners from both sides on the back of her big groundstrokes and wrapping up the first set in short order.

NFC-best 49ers place five on AP All-Pro first team

Running back Christian McCaffrey and middle linebacker Fred Warner top the list of five San Francisco 49ers players selected for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. McCaffrey and Warner were two of three unanimous selections for the first team among the panel of 50 media members, with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill rounding out the trio.

Washington WR Rome Odunze, projected first-rounder, enters draft

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze entered the 2024 NFL Draft and is projected to be a first-round pick. Odunze is rated the No. 2 receiver and No. 6 prospect in the draft by Field Level Media, which graded Odunze as a first-round pick in 2023 when he opted to return to chase a national championship.

Report: Washington's Kalen DeBoer in talks with Alabama for HC job

Washington's Kalen DeBoer is negotiating a contract with Alabama to replace the retired Nick Saban as the school's next head coach, ESPN reported on Friday. DeBoer guided the Huskies to a 12-0 record during the regular season, a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the CFP national championship game. DeBoer, 49, was voted the Associated Press Coach of the Year last month.

Report: Hornets G LaMelo Ball set to return Friday

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN reported. Ball has been out since Nov. 26 with a right ankle sprain but participated in shootaround on Friday morning in San Antonio. The Hornets (8-27) are just 3-17 since his injury.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been designated to return from injured reserve on Friday. Andrews, who stepped back on the practice field Friday, had been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in Baltimore's 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16.

NBA roundup: Bam Adebayo's heroics lift Heat over Magic

Bam Adebayo hit a go-ahead jumper at the free-throw line with 18.8 seconds left, leading the host Miami Heat to a 99-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Magic star Paolo Banchero missed a short banker with 11.9 seconds left. He grabbed the rebound and missed a layup that would have put Orlando on top.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell agrees to 'enhanced' deal

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell agreed to terms on an "enhanced" contract, the university announced Friday. Norvell was rumored to be a candidate for the Alabama coaching job, which opened this week following the retirement of Nick Saban.

Flyers rally in third, upend reeling Wild in OT

Joel Farabee scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the host Minnesota Wild on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn. Farabee scored 3:36 into overtime to give Philadelphia its third win in the past four games. Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)