Olympics-Mexico withdraws bid for 2036 Summer Games

Mexico has dropped out of the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the president of the National Olympic Committee (COM) said on Tuesday, citing the "tough competition".

Mexico has dropped out of the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the president of the National Olympic Committee (COM) said on Tuesday, citing the "tough competition". Former Foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard and the COM announced in Oct. 2022 Mexico's intention to host the 2036 Olympics.

The country had previously hosted the Summer Games in 1968. South Korea, India, Egypt and Qatar have also expressed their intention to bid for the 2036 Games.

COM president Maria Jose Alcala said that Mexico would now only consider launching a bid for the Youth Games. "We had a talk with the International Olympic Committee and we saw that the competition is very tough," Alcala told reporters at a sponsors' event on Tuesday.

"We are turning around to see if we can have the bid for the Youth Olympic Games, which is where we would have a great chance." "It would be before the 2036 Games... We are in talks with the IOC."

Alcala added that Mexico could also bid for the 2027 Pan American Games after the northern state of Nuevo Leon showed interest in hosting the event. The Colombian city of Barranquilla was recently stripped of the hosting rights after failing to meet its contractual obligations. "There is an approach from Nuevo Leon, they are the only ones who have approached us. That is still under discussion," Alcala said.

