Sports News Roundup: NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics; Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 25 UNLV stays hot, tops San Diego St. and more

Pelicans' team-record 3-point effort too much for Hornets

Brandon Ingram had the third triple-double of his career and led a franchise-record 3-point performance as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the reeling Charlotte Hornets 132-112 on Wednesday night. Ingram finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He tied his career-high with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and the Pelicans made a franchise-record 25 on 47 attempts (53.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Dylan Larkin's OT tally sends Red Wings past Panthers

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Aaron Ekblad was called for hooking with 39 seconds left in the third period, and Larkin scored with a wrist shot from the edge of the slot with 12 seconds left on the man-advantage.

Devils rally, but Canadiens prevail on late goal

Cole Caufield scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:31 remaining in the third period and Sam Montembault made 28 saves as the visiting Montreal Canadiens earned a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. The Canadiens won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 16-18 after blowing a two-goal lead thanks to Caufield's tenacious play around the crease.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 25 UNLV stays hot, tops San Diego St.

Nneka Obiazor sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 points while leading No. 25 UNLV to a 67-60 win over host San Diego State on Wednesday. Desi-Rae Young added 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out for the Lady Rebels (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West), who won their sixth game in a row. Jasmyn Lott contributed 11 points and Amarachi Kimpson scored 10.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum tossed in a team-high 24 points and the short-handed Boston Celtics made 18 of their 38 3-point attempts en route to a 117-98 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Jrue Holiday finished with 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Boston. Holiday made six of his seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Lakers overcome triple-double from Mavs' Luka Doncic

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell delivered 29 points and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their revival with a 127-110 home victory to spoil the return of the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic on Wednesday. Davis just missed out on his third career triple-double, as he handed out nine assists. LeBron James amassed 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers improved to 4-2 since Jan. 7. Los Angeles had lost nine of 11 games before the current run of success.

Gary Trent Jr. fuels Raptors to lopsided win over Heat

Gary Trent Jr. scored 28 points, including knocking down eight 3-pointers, to lead the Toronto Raptors past the visiting Miami Heat 121-97 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 26 points for the Raptors, who ended a four-game losing streak. Scottie Barnes had 20 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points.

Jalen Brunson scores 30 to carry Knicks past Rockets

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points in his return from a calf injury Wednesday night for the host New York Knicks, who pulled away in the second half of a 109-94 win over the Houston Rockets. Brunson, who missed the previous two games, added seven assists for the Knicks, who have won seven of nine.

Hawks' Dejounte Murray scores at buzzer to edge Magic

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and made an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Atlanta Hawks a 106-104 win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Orlando's Paolo Banchero had tied the game with nine seconds remaining on a 3-point basket. Atlanta opted to not call its final timeout. Murray dribbled the length of the floor and made a tough shot at the horn.

Georges Niang's career night leads Cavs past Bucks

Georges Niang scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and Donovan Mitchell added 31 to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Niang made 13 of 14 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range to send the Cavaliers to their sixth straight win and 11th in their last 14 games. Niang eclipsed his previous career high of 24 points, which he reached on three occasions.

