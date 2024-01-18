Sports News Roundup: Pelicans blast Hornets, set 3-point mark; Pelicans blast Hornets, set 3-point mark and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek, Zverev survive scares as Alcaraz masters Melbourne wind

Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev both had to fight their way back from the brink of defeat to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, a day of close shaves and tight matches at Melbourne Park. Carlos Alcaraz had a less fraught outing on Rod Laver Arena but the 20-year-old was certainly tested as he matched his best previous performance at the year's opening Grand Slam by getting past the second round.

Wolves look to amp up intensity, rein in emotions vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves will go for their fourth victory in a row when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves will play on short rest after holding on for a 124-117 road win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points apiece to lead Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert posted a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Tennis-Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit

Former world number seven and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins announced she would be retiring this season after a close second-round loss to world number one Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park on Thursday. The 30-year-old American, who had a 4-1 lead in the deciding set but went down 6-4 3-6 6-4 to the four-times Grand Slam champion, said she was sick of the travel and wanted to have a family.

Knicks pursue season sweep of stumbling Wizards

The Knicks will look to complete a three-game sweep of their season series against the Washington Wizards when the teams meet in New York on Thursday. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle paved the way for the Knicks in the first two meetings, both at Washington. Brunson scored 32 points and Randle added 22 in New York's 120-99 victory on Nov. 17 before the latter had 39 and the former had 33 in the Knicks' 121-105 win on Jan. 6.

French police search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer -source

French police have searched the Finance Ministry's tax administration offices over allegations of favourable treatment granted to football club Paris-Saint-Germain over the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, a source close to the investigation said. The source, who confirmed earlier reports of the raid by news outlet Mediapart, added that the raid was part of a bigger investigation.

NBA-Warriors assistant coach Milojevic dead at 46 after heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club said on Wednesday after the Belgrade native suffered a heart attack during a team dinner. The 46-year-old Milojevic was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

Struggling Blazers still beat Nets for second time in two weeks

Anfernee Simons drove through the lane to sink a floater with 0.2 seconds left to give the host Portland Trail Blazers a 105-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant registered 30 points and eight rebounds and Simons scored 20 points as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak. Duop Reath added 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 16 as the Trail Blazers won for just the second time in nine games, with both wins coming against the Nets.

Senators intend to extend dominance of Canadiens

The new year has not been kind to the Ottawa Senators. However, they have been at their best of late when facing the Montreal Canadiens.

NBA roundup: Pelicans blast Hornets, set 3-point mark

Brandon Ingram had the third triple-double of his career and led a franchise-record 3-point performance as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the reeling Charlotte Hornets 132-112 on Wednesday night. Ingram finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He tied his career-high with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and the Pelicans made a franchise-record 25 on 47 attempts (53.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 UConn takes down No. 18 Creighton

Tristen Newton had a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists as No. 1 UConn topped No. 18 Creighton 62-48 on Wednesday night in Storrs, Conn. Despite shooting just 35.7 percent, the Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East) led by as many as 22 in their first game as the AP's top-ranked team since 2009.

