Threats Escalate Against Former Maharashtra Opposition Leader

Ambdas Danve, the former opposition leader in the Maharashtra legislative council, has been targeted with multiple death threats over the past few days.

These threats were serious enough to spur Danve to reach out to law enforcement, resulting in police documentation of a non-cognisable offence against an unknown individual. Despite receiving several threatening calls since March 12, even switching his phone off did not halt the interruptions.

Danve revealed he is uncertain of the motives behind these calls and stresses that it's up to police to determine the reason. His political experience stretches back to 1996, and he speculates whether political rivalry is a factor.