Left Menu

Threats Escalate Against Former Maharashtra Opposition Leader

Ambdas Danve, former leader of opposition in Maharashtra, has reported multiple recent threats to his life, prompting police to register a non-cognisable case. The reasons for these threats remain unclear, though Danve suspects possible political rivalry. An investigation is underway to identify the callers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:26 IST
Threats Escalate Against Former Maharashtra Opposition Leader
  • Country:
  • India

Ambdas Danve, the former opposition leader in the Maharashtra legislative council, has been targeted with multiple death threats over the past few days.

These threats were serious enough to spur Danve to reach out to law enforcement, resulting in police documentation of a non-cognisable offence against an unknown individual. Despite receiving several threatening calls since March 12, even switching his phone off did not halt the interruptions.

Danve revealed he is uncertain of the motives behind these calls and stresses that it's up to police to determine the reason. His political experience stretches back to 1996, and he speculates whether political rivalry is a factor.

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026